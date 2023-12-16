DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2023

No plans to ask Pakistan to raise taxes on salaries: IMF

Reuters Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 07:58am

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) resident representative in Pakistan on Friday denied media reports that the lending body is planning to ask Pakistan to increase taxes on salaries and business income, and increase the maximum threshold for petroleum levy.

Media reports had been circulating stating that the IMF asked Pakistan to cut the number of tax slabs for the salaried and business class from the existing seven to four, increasing tax incidence on the middle and upper-middle income groups. There have also been reports of an increase in the maximum petroleum development levy.

“There are no plans at this time,” Esther Perez Ruiz, IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan, told Reuters in an email.

The South Asian nation is operating under a caretaker government after an IMF loan programme, approved in July, helped avert a sovereign debt default.

Under the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA), Pakistan received $1.2 billion from the IMF as the first tranche in July.

Pakistan was facing an acute balance of payment crisis, with its foreign exchange reserves diminished to barely three weeks of controlled imports, along with historically high inflation and an unprecedented currency devaluation.

Under the bailout deal, the IMF also got Pakistan to raise $1.34bn in new taxation to meet fiscal adjustments. The measures fuelled all-time high inflation of 38pc year-on-year in May, the highest in Asia, which still is hovering above 30pc.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2023

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...
Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...