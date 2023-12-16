Khadija Shah remanded in police custody for a week

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court in Quetta has remanded fashion designer Khadija Shah in police custody for another seven days.

Amid tight security, Ms Shah was produced before Judge Sadat Bazai again after the expiry of her three-day police remand on Friday.

Earlier the district atto­rney sought 14-day rema­­nd, arguing that a letter about her case had been sent to the Federal Inves­tigation Agency and at least two-week remand was needed so that the FIA reply be received by then.

Her counsel Iqbal Shah, however, opposed the prosecution’s plea. He also informed the court that Ms Shah had “nothing to do with the PTI”.

The judge, after hearing arguments from both sides, rejected the district attorney’s request and reman­ded her in police cus­­­tody for only seven days.

Quetta police arrested Ms Shah in Lahore on Monday when she was released by the ATC Lahore after withdrawal of her detention order by the Punjab government. She was then shifted to Balochistan.

