DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 16, 2023

Khadija Shah remanded in police custody for a week

Saleem Shahid Published December 16, 2023 Updated December 16, 2023 10:04am

QUETTA: An anti-terrorism court in Quetta has remanded fashion designer Khadija Shah in police custody for another seven days.

Amid tight security, Ms Shah was produced before Judge Sadat Bazai again after the expiry of her three-day police remand on Friday.

Earlier the district atto­rney sought 14-day rema­­nd, arguing that a letter about her case had been sent to the Federal Inves­tigation Agency and at least two-week remand was needed so that the FIA reply be received by then.

Her counsel Iqbal Shah, however, opposed the prosecution’s plea. He also informed the court that Ms Shah had “nothing to do with the PTI”.

The judge, after hearing arguments from both sides, rejected the district attorney’s request and reman­ded her in police cus­­­tody for only seven days.

Quetta police arrested Ms Shah in Lahore on Monday when she was released by the ATC Lahore after withdrawal of her detention order by the Punjab government. She was then shifted to Balochistan.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Polls on track
16 Dec, 2023

Polls on track

No excuses should be provided by any side to justify further postponement of polls
Hidden trials
16 Dec, 2023

Hidden trials

THE special court hearing the high-profile cipher case has accepted a plea from the prosecution seeking in camera...
Battling trafficking
16 Dec, 2023

Battling trafficking

THE currency of human bondage, known as human trafficking, is the false promise of a better life through employment...
Weak cases
15 Dec, 2023

Weak cases

HOPE dies every day in Pakistan. In 2015, Kasur’s child sex scandal — a child pornography ring in Hussain...
Fitch’s concerns
Updated 15 Dec, 2023

Fitch’s concerns

Pakistan has a long history of ditching and reversing reforms agreed with the IMF and other lenders.
Battlefield Lahore
15 Dec, 2023

Battlefield Lahore

LAHORE is battling a severe smog crisis, one that refuses to let up and one that is keeping it at the top of the...