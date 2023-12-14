After suggesting drone bases for US, Achakzai has ‘second thoughts’

QUETTA: A member of the caretaker government of Balochistan on Wednesday raised eyebrows by suggesting that Pakistan should offer the United States “drone bases to target militant sanctuaries in Afghanistan”.

However, caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai subsequently deleted his post on X (formerly Twitter), where he had proposed a set of seven counterterrorism measures.

But when asked about his tweet and why he deleted it, at a subsequent press conference, he simply said: “No comment regarding provision of drone base to the US.”

In the now deleted post, Mr Achakzai had shared a series of suggestions, saying: “We must consider reprisal attacks in Afghanistan.”

Caretaker Balochistan minister deletes tweet containing seven proposals for counter-terror measures

He had said “special targeted operations, air strikes, border closure with Afghanistan, return of Afghan refugees, anti-TTA political opposition gathering in Islamabad” must be considered.

“Last, offer US drone bases to target [Al Qaeda] and other militants sanctuaries in Afghanistan,” he wrote in the now-deleted post on X.

He had also stressed the need for conveying a message to the Afghan Taliban, stating, “We will not tolerate this double game. Enough is enough.”

The issue of US drone bases in Pakistan has remained a contentious one in the past.

While drones were primarily used by the US to eliminate targets in Afghanistan, a number of militants wanted by Pakistan — including high-profile Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan commanders, Baitullah and Hakimullah Mehsud — were also killed in drone attacks.

The Shamsi airbase in Balochistan was said to be one such location, where classified drone flights against Al Qaeda, Taliban and other militant groups operating on both sides of the border used to fly from.

However, following a 2011 Nato airstrike in Salala, which claimed the lives of around two dozen Pakistani soldiers, the US was asked to vacate the base.

‘Kabul should clarify stance’

At the press conference, he said the role of the Afghan government had been dubious with regards to terrorism in Pakistan, and called on Kabul to clarify its stance on the recent terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan will avenge “every drop of blood of its martyrs, as they are our heroes”, he said

Deploring the latest attack, he said the Afghan Taliban were tarnishing their image before the world with their irresponsible attitude.

The minister said that Pakistan had always prioritised Afghanistan in its international relations, but unfortunately, the Taliban government is becoming a ‘centre of terrorism’.

Mr Achakzai also welcomed an apex court decision to resume military trials of May 9 suspects.

“The state of Pakistan has been strengthened by today’s decision,” the minister said, adding that the superior judiciary had proven that they are with the state on security issues.

This decision, he said, was bad news for the anti-peace elements that wanted to support and foment terrorism, anarchy, and riots in the country.

“The law will take its course and deal with those who spread chaos in the country, with an iron hand,” the minister concluded.

Saleem Shahid also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2023