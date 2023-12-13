DAWN.COM Logo

PTI gears up for polls with new slogan

Ikram Junaidi Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 08:46am

ISLAMABAD: PTI has decided to contest the upcoming general elections under a slogan “Cha­nge the system-change Pakistan”, but said provocation, anti-state institutions drive and long march will not be supported and encouraged by the party.

PTI workers have been informed that Imran Khan’s vision is “country is mine, army is mine and nation is mine”.

A PTI spokesperson emphasised that the party categorically rejects provocation, violence, and anti-state campaigns.

Separately, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar and Central Info­rmation Secretary Raoof Hasan also attended the meeting which discussed the forthcoming general elections and the role of political parties.

The ongoing ECP hearing against PTI’s intra-party elections and prolonged delay in the issuance of the symbol “bat” were also discussed

Meanwhile, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has stated that Indian Supreme Court’s decision on the special status of held Kashmir was a sheer violation of UNSC resolutions.

In a message from Adiala Jail, shared by PTI media wing, Mr Khan has strongly reacted to the Indian top court’s verdict retaining BJP government’s ‘unilateral, unconstitutional and unlawful’ decision to stripping the occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status on August 5, 2019.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023

Opinion

Editorial

Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...
A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...