PTI gears up for polls with new slogan

ISLAMABAD: PTI has decided to contest the upcoming general elections under a slogan “Cha­nge the system-change Pakistan”, but said provocation, anti-state institutions drive and long march will not be supported and encouraged by the party.

PTI workers have been informed that Imran Khan’s vision is “country is mine, army is mine and nation is mine”.

A PTI spokesperson emphasised that the party categorically rejects provocation, violence, and anti-state campaigns.

Separately, Australian High Commissioner Neil Hawkins met with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar and Central Info­rmation Secretary Raoof Hasan also attended the meeting which discussed the forthcoming general elections and the role of political parties.

The ongoing ECP hearing against PTI’s intra-party elections and prolonged delay in the issuance of the symbol “bat” were also discussed

Meanwhile, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan has stated that Indian Supreme Court’s decision on the special status of held Kashmir was a sheer violation of UNSC resolutions.

In a message from Adiala Jail, shared by PTI media wing, Mr Khan has strongly reacted to the Indian top court’s verdict retaining BJP government’s ‘unilateral, unconstitutional and unlawful’ decision to stripping the occupied Jammu and Kashmir of its special status on August 5, 2019.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023