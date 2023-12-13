DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 13, 2023

Two policemen held after woman killed in crossfire at New Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 13, 2023 Updated December 13, 2023 06:06am

KARACHI: Two policemen were on Tuesday arrested in connection with the killing of a young woman who got caught in the crossfire between law enforcers and bandits in New Karachi on Monday, officials said.

They said that two muggers were looting passers-by in Sanata Patti in New Karachi when a police patrol was informed about their presence by one of the robbery victims. As the police challenged them, the muggers resorted to firing.

In an exchange of gunfire, a passer-by, identified as 23-year-old Hameeda Rafiq, suffered a bullet wound and died. One suspect was arrested in a wounded condition.

While the police claimed that the woman was killed by robbers, her husband, Muhammad Rafiq, told the media that his wife was hit by a bullet fired by the police.

He said that they were returning home on a motorbike after getting treatment of their child. The robbers were fleeing when the policemen opened fire on them, and a bullet hit his wife, which proved fatal.

A police spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday said that two policemen — Rohan Saeed and Ali Raza — were booked and arrested in a case registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband under Section 319 (manslaughter) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant said that his wife was hit in the back and fell from the motorbike. She was initially taken to a nearby hospital, which referred her to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where she was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors declared her dead.

The police also registered two cases against the held suspect on charges of robbery, encounter with police and possessing an unlicensed pistol.

Published in Dawn, December 13th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unjust detentions
13 Dec, 2023

Unjust detentions

THE case of Khadija Shah, a prominent PTI supporter, has once again brought the prolonged detention of PTI women ...
D.I. Khan attacks
Updated 13 Dec, 2023

D.I. Khan attacks

DI Khan attacks are an unfortunate reminder of the ferocity militants are capable of.
Stray words
13 Dec, 2023

Stray words

IT is more than just a little bit concerning that the uncertainty over the election schedule refuses to dissipate,...
A grave injustice
Updated 12 Dec, 2023

A grave injustice

Indian supreme court has validated the great injustice committed by New Delhi against the people of held Kashmir.
Prickly questions
12 Dec, 2023

Prickly questions

THE 18th Amendment has, quite unfortunately, become the elephant in the room in policy circles just because our...
Incomplete projects
12 Dec, 2023

Incomplete projects

THE decision of the federal planning and development ministry to prohibit the ‘re-appropriation’ of development...