December 12, 2023

PSX gains 500 points in intraday trade

Published December 12, 2023 Updated December 12, 2023 12:33pm
— PSX data portal
— PSX data portal

After a day of losses, bulls returned to the trading floor of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index gained 500.38 points at 10:50am to stand at at 66,512.70 points, up by 0.76 per cent from the previous close of 66,012.32.

The winning streak of major shares came to a halt on Monday as investors opted for profit-taking across the board. Analysts said power, oil marketing and banking sectors had received considerable selling pressure.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Mohammed Sohail, chief executive of Topline Securities, noted that stocks were on the rise once again due to the continued interest of foreign portfolio managers.

He highlighted that the central bank’s decision on key rates, expected today, was critical for market outlook in the short run.

More to follow

