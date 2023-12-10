DAWN.COM Logo

Azan Awais ton leads Pakistan to 8-wicket win over India in U-19 Asia Cup

Dawn.com Published December 10, 2023 Updated December 10, 2023 08:12pm
The Pakistan U19 squad after winning their U-19 Asia Cup match against India at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. — PCB
The Pakistan U19 squad after winning their U-19 Asia Cup match against India at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. — PCB

An undefeated century by Azan Awais helped Pakistan net an eight-wicket victory over India in their U-19 Asia Cup campaign at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday.

Pakistan had won the toss and opted to field first. India had managed to score 259-9, a target which Pakistan managed to chase with 18 balls remaining.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the U-19 team “cruised to the target with much ease”.

“A 110-run partnership between Shahzaib Khan and Azan Awais ensured that Pakistan U-19 dominated the Indian bowling after the first wicket fell. The partnership was broken in the 28th over when Shahzaib was caught off Murugan Abhishek’s bowling, after scoring a half-century,” the PCB said.

It added that captain Saad Baig replaced Shahzaib at the crease and produced a “quality half-century” with Azan. The two then put up an undefeated partnership of 125 runs to see the team through.

“Azan was the star of the match as his superb century ensured that Pakistan U-19 remain in a commanding position throughout the chase. For his extraordinary batting display, he was awarded player of the match,” the PCB said.

The squad next faces Afghanistan on Tuesday at the same venue.

On Friday, pacer Mohammad Zeeshan had put up a brilliant show to help Pakistan get off the mark in their U-19 Asia Cup campaign with a seven-wicket drubbing of Nepal at the same venue.

