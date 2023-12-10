New Zealand avoid clean sweep against Pakistan

QUEENSTOWN: New Zealand women avoided a series clean sweep as they beat Pakistan in the third and final Twenty20 International by six runs on DLS method at the John Davies Oval on Saturday.

After Pakistan had put 137 on the board, the hosts were boosted to 101-2 by the 15th over — thanks to a crucial partnership between opener Suzie Bates and captain Amelia Kerr — before rain arrived and caused the match to be called of eventually.

Having already crossed the DLS par score, the White Ferns were declared winners for the first time in the series, of which the opening two matches were won by Pakistan in a historical turn of events.

To assure consolation for the New Zealanders, Bates and Kerr had combined for an unbeaten stand of 63 runs, scoring 51 off 52 and 35 off 31 respectively.

The two New Zealand wickets were taken by spinners Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu.

Earlier, opener Sidra Amin had smashed 43 off 38 balls in her first appearance in the series. The veteran right-hander hit four fours and knitted a 64-run partnership with opening partner Muneeba Ali (27 off 31, two fours).

Captain Nida Dar, playing her 141st T20I and thus becoming the most capped player for Pakistan in women’s T20Is, scored 25 off 20 balls, the knock including two fours and a six.

Fatima Sana’s unbeaten 17 off 13 balls, with two boundaries, helped the tourists put a respectable score on the board.

Both sides will now compete in three ODIs, which will be played as part of ICC Women’s Championship from Dec. 12.

Scores in brief:

PAKISTAN 137-5 in 20 overs (Sidra Amin 43, Muneeba Ali 27, Nida Dar 25, Fatima Sana 17 not out; Amelia Kerr 3-11, Eden Carson 2-20); NEW ZEALAND 101-2 in 15 overs (Suzie Bates 51 not out, Amelia Kerr 35).

