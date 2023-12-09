Lahore ATC cancels Marriyum Aurangzeb’s non-bailable arrest warrants in terror case

An antiterrorism court (ATC) in Lahore lifted non-bailable arrest warrants for PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday, following her appearance in court regarding a terror case filed against her in 2022.

The ATC had on Nov 25 issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Aurangzeb due to her repeated absence from hearings in the case.

The case was registered against Aurangzeb and senior PML-N leader Javed Latif in Lahore on Sep 19, 2022 for allegedly “using religion to instil and spread hatred” against PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan. PTI’s Parvez Elahi was chief minister at the time.

The first information report (FIR) was filed by a citizen — an imam of a local mosque — at Green Town Police Station of the provincial capital. In the FIR, the complainant said he came across a press conference of PML-N’s Latif on Sep 14 in which he hurled disturbing accusations at Imran in the name of religion.

Pakistan Television managing director and controller programme had also been nominated in the case. The complaint said the press conference was shown on national television.

Today, Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Javed Latif, accompanied by their legal team, appeared before the court. The hearing was presided over by ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The court directed authorities to furnish a copy of the Islamabad High Court order regarding the plea of nominated suspects in the case.

In response to Aurangzeb’s plea for acquittal in the case, the court instructed both the prosecutor and the defendant’s counsel to present their arguments during the upcoming hearing.

The court subsequently adjourned the proceedings until January 6.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Aurangzeb claimed that former premier Imran Khan had fabricated baseless cases against her and other opposing politicians.

She said that the incarcerated PTI leader must now respond to allegations of corruption in the Al Qadir Trust case.

The FIR

According to the FIR, the complainant had said Latif accused the PTI chief of “attacking the basic principles of Islam” by “supporting” the Ahmediyya community during his tenure.

“When Imran made the Naya Pakistan, units of Qadianis became active in Karachi […] Did Imran not give interviews to the foreign media in which he said that Qadianis will be given religious freedom,” Latif had said.

Later the same day, leaders of the PTI had lambasted the then coalition government — particularly the PML-N — for “using religion to spread hatred” against Imran.

According to FIR, the complainant said the PTI chairman was an ardent follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and a patriotic Pakistani who was recognised the world over for his welfare works. He added that Imran also spearheaded efforts to include content related to the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in curriculums at primary school levels.

“In his press conference, Latif declared Imran as non-Muslim and he deliberately used these words to incite his followers and create a law and order situation,” the complaint said.

The FIR had said Latif made the controversial remarks at the behest of the party leadership as well as Aurangzeb in order to spread religious hatred against Imran.

The complainant had said he watched another presser by Latif a day later wherein he insisted that he stood by his earlier statement.