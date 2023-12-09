DAWN.COM Logo

HRCP distances itself from X handle, awards event

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 9, 2023 Updated December 9, 2023 10:09am

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday distanced itself from a fake X (previously Twitter) handle and a “dubious awards ceremony” held by an organisation using its abbreviated name.

The HRCP in a press release says it is a reputable and independent organisation that has been working for the promotion and protection of human rights in Pakistan since 1986, and is in no way associated with the X handle @HRCPOfficial, being used by an organisation called the Human Rights Council of Pakistan.

It says that this organisation is requested to refrain from using the abbreviation ‘HRCP’, over which the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has moral right, as it has been using this abbreviation since its inception in 1986.

HRCP also clarifies that it is in no way associated with this organisation’s positions, content, events or activities, including a series of ‘awards’ that it has recently announced.

It says that HRCP does not endorse or recognise any such awards, and that it has not authorised anyone to use its name or logo for any purpose.

HRCP has urged the public and the media to be vigilant and not to be misled by any “imposters” or “fraudulent” activities that may tarnish the reputation and credibility of the commission.

HRCP has warned that it will take legal action against anyone who misuses its name or identity.

“HRCP is a well-known and respected organization that has been documenting and reporting on human rights violations, conducting fact-finding missions, providing legal aid, raising awareness, and advocating for policy reforms in Pakistan for over three decades,” the press release says.

Published in Dawn, December 9th, 2023

