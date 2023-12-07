Death toll from blaze in building near Karachi’s Ayesha Manzil rises to 5

The death toll from the fire that ripped through a multi-storey commercial-cum-residential building located near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi’s Federal B Area a day earlier has increased to five, police said on Thursday.

Late on Wednesday evening, 12 fire engines, two snorkels and two bowsers brought under control the fire that erupted in the six-storey building after several hours of hectic efforts. Officials had said three people were killed and two sustained burn injuries in the blaze.

Witnesses had said the fire erupted in a mattress shop located at the front of the building and then later spread throughout the structure.

Immediately after the incident, caretaker Sindh Chief Minister retired Justice Maqbool Baqar ordered a probe.

Yesterday’s blaze was the second incident of fire in under a fortnight. On Nov 25, a fire that erupted in a six-storey building on Rashid Minhas Road claimed 11 lives.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, Central Senior Superintendent of Police Faisal Abdullah Chachar said the death toll from the Ayesha Manzil fire had increased to five. The deceased persons were aged between 20 and 40 years.

He added that a first information report of the incident had not yet been registered. Footage aired on television in the morning showed the charred building covered in soot.

Sindh CM says shelters, food provided to affected residents

Meanwhile, the caretaker Sindh CM vowed to ensure speedy and detailed inspection of building across Karachi. Speaking to media persons at the fire site, he said relevant action would be taken once the inquiry report of yesterday’s fire was issued.

“We are standing with the victims in their pain and will try to comfort them in every possible way,” Baqar said, adding that residents of the building wanted to inspect their houses but they were stopped by the authorities.

The building, he continued, has been sealed for structure inspection by the Sindh Building Control Authority. “We will allow residents to check their houses once the inspection is complete,” CM Baqar said.

He added that the district administration had offered shelters and food to all the affected people.

Elaborating on measures to prevent similar incidents in the future, the chief minister said strict implementation of building rules and codes would be made mandatory among other actions.

Who will compensate for losses, asks MQM-P

Earlier, in a visit to the fire site, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held the PPP responsible for the incident.

“Who should the people of Karachi blame for those who were killed and burned?” he asked. “The public need to know those who are responsible for turning this city into a jungle.”

Siddiqui stated that Karachi had seen several of its people being killed on the streets. He demanded that the caretaker chief minister should come forth and show “how much power does he have”.

MQM-P’s Dr Farooq Sattar lamented the absence of officials at the building, saying that there was no one present who could comfort the bereaved families.

“Who will compensate these people? Who will bring back their homes and shops? These are all questions that need to be answered […] for God sake please listen to our voices,” he added.