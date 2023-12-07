DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 07, 2023

ECP told to settle issue of NA seat sought for Punjab’s Hafizabad

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh | Malik Asad Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 10:42am

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The Islam­abad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday referred an application seeking creation of another seat of National Assembly for Hafizabad to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a separate matter also concerning Hafizabad, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued notices to the ECP on two identical petitions challenging the new delimitation of as many constituencies — in Lahore and in Hafizabad.

In Islamabad, during the hearing of the petition filed by a resident of Hafizabad, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq asked the ECP to decide the matter expeditiously.

Ahsan Bhoon, counsel for the petitioner, in his arguments said Hafizabad requires one more seat of National Assembly in addition to the existing one. He said population of Hafizabad district is 1.32 million, which is sufficient for the creation of an NA seat.

PML-N hopefuls also challenge delimitation of Lahore, Hafizabad constituencies; removal of ‘illegal immigrants’ from voter list sought

When the court inquired from ECP Director General Arshad Khan if the petitioner had objected to the delimitation of Hafizabad, the latter replied in the affirmative.

The official said the ECP had already examined this matter.

The court referred the matter to the ECP again with the direction for making an expeditious decision.

He observed that the ECP is empowered to take a decision, adding that it should be logical.

During the hearing, the chief justice also inquired from the ECP director general about the date for the announcement of elections schedule, to which he replied: “It will be announced soon.”

In Lahore, would-be candidates of PML-N from the constituencies of Lahore and Hafizabad in their petitions contended that the ECP had violated rules while carrying out delimitations.

They said the ECP had also dismissed their objections to the delimitation without even taking them into account.

They asked the court to set aside the delimitation of their constituencies and order the ECP to hold the process afresh strictly in accordance with law.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the LHC directed the ECP to submit its replies to the petitions by Dec 8.

Voter scrutiny

In a related development, a petition was filed in the IHC seeking scrutiny of the registered voters.

The petition requested the court to exclude the immigrants who had illegally got themselves registered and obtained the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC).

It claimed that millions of illegal immigrants have obtained the CNICs illegally, saying they should be excluded from the voter list before the upcoming elections.

The petition also urged the court to stop the ECP from announcing the elections schedule till the removal of illegal immigrants from the voter list.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Gaza’s darkest hour
Updated 07 Dec, 2023

Gaza’s darkest hour

Will the Arabs and Muslims continue to issue strong statements condemning Israel as Palestinian children writhe in unspeakable pain?
Women’s cricket win
07 Dec, 2023

Women’s cricket win

THE return of Fatima Sana gave the Pakistan women’s cricket team the zip they needed. The fast bowler had missed...
Embracing arts
07 Dec, 2023

Embracing arts

THE Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, also showcasing Pakistani films, marks a significant moment in the cultural...
Abject failure
Updated 06 Dec, 2023

Abject failure

Nepra must also order an internal inquiry to determine why its own officials dragged their feet and failed to take appropriate action against overbilling.
Hidden scars
06 Dec, 2023

Hidden scars

IN Pakistan, the spectre of gender-based violence casts a long, oppressive shadow over women and girls. Rooted in...
Organ trafficking
06 Dec, 2023

Organ trafficking

DESPITE legal safeguards being in place to crack down on the illicit organ transplantation racket, it is clear that...