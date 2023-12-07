DAWN.COM Logo

IHC rejects Imran’s move to shift Toshakhana case to LHC

Malik Asad Published December 7, 2023 Updated December 7, 2023 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected former PTI chairman Imran Khan’s application seeking withdrawal of his appeal against his disqualification in order to enable him to pursue the matter in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In October 2022, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Mr Khan from holding public office in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p) for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

The former prime minister challenged the disqualification in the IHC later that month. However, he filed another application on January 18 to withdraw the appeal since he also had challenged the ECP’s decision to disqualify him before the Lahore High Court.

On Wednesday, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq rejected the plea. He ruled that the matter would be heard by the IHC and asked Mr Khan’s counsel to conclude the arguments.

Further hearing in the case was adjourned to Dec 11.

Separately, Mr Khan’s spouse, Bushra Bibi, filed a plea seeking action against those behind leaking her conversation. Recently, a conversation purportedly featuring Ms Bibi and her counsel, Sardar Latif Khosa, was leaked on social media.

During an interaction with journalists, Mr Khosa had confirmed the authenticity of the audio call.

The application, filed in the IHC through Mr Khosa, cited the principal secretary to the prime minister and secretaries of defence and interior as respondents. It stated the leaked audio call was broadcast on the media out of context.

The PTA stated before the IHC that recording of private conversation is prohibited, the plea contended.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2023

