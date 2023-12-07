Court issues proclamation against Malik Riaz, five others in £190m corruption case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Wednesday issued proclamation against property tycoon Malik Riaz, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farah Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi and a lawyer, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, for not joining the hearing of the £190 million corruption case.

Accountability judge Mohammad Bashir resumed hearing into the corruption reference related to Al-Qadir University in Adiala jail.

On a previous hearing on Dec 4, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the above mentioned suspects.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against former prime minister Imran Khan, his spouse Bushra Bibi and the above mentioned suspects before the court earlier last week.

Failure of accused to surrender before court by next hearing date will result in attachment of their movable, immovable properties

NAB’s deputy prosecutor general Sardar Muzaffar Khan Abbasi informed the court that the warrants could not be executed since all the accused were at large.

The court subsequently, issued the proclamation against the absconders and directed the prosecution to publish it in newspapers and place it in front of the residences of the suspects, outside the court and at prominent places.

He adjourned further proceeding till January 6, 2024. In case the accused do not surrender by the next date of hearing, the court would initiate proceedings to attach movable and immovable properties of the absconding suspects. The court however extended the pre-arrest bail of Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi till December 13.

Meanwhile, the NAB prosecution filed an application before the accountability court seeking early hearing on the post-arrest bail of Mr Khan.

Accountability judge Bashir will hear the arguments on the bail petition on Thursday (today).

According to the reference filed before the accountability court last week, Shahzad Akbar had on Dec 2, 2019 presented a note to the then prime minister, Imran Khan, which revealed that on the application of National Crime Agency, UK, an account freezing order (AFO) was granted by the district judge of the Westminster’s Court.

The AFO pertained to £20 million. Ear­lier on Aug 12, 2019, the NCA had obtained eight AFOs in relation to £119.7 million held in the accounts of Malik Riaz’s family.

The NCA investigation also included 1 Hyde Park Palace, London, a prime property valued at approximately £50 million.

The reference put the estimated combined value at £190 million. It alleged that in April 2019, Bahria Town extended illegal monetary benefit to Imran Khan in the shape of land measuring 458 kanals, four marlas and 58 sq ft through Mr Bukhari, “disguised under the garb of donation to Al Qadir University Project Trust for which Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi was the settler/founder and Bushra Imran Khan was the trustee”.

The reference alleged that Mr Khan and Mr Akbar connived with each other to give legal cover to £171.15 million transferred to Malik Riaz. NAB has already issued warrants for Imran Khan, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Farah Khan.

The reference reads, “Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, the former prime minister of Pakistan played a pivotal role in illicit transfer of funds meant for the state of Pakistan into an account designated for the payment of land by Bahria Town, Karachi.”

It said, “Few participants who appe­ared during the investigation revealed that when discussion in the agenda was started by the members, accused No. 1 Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, chairing the cabinet meeting, intervened to grant approval without further discussion upon which the agenda was approved.

“In exchange, for these illegal favors…Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi obtained ma­­t­e­­rial monetary gain, including a so-cal­led donation of approximately 458 kanals of land, funds amounting to Rs285 million, in kind of contribution to Al Qadir Unive­r­sity Project,” the reference alleged.

Mr Akbar has been accused of misusing his position as chairman, Assets Recovery Unit (ARU), for extending undue benefit to Malik Riaz.

The reference alleged that the lawyer, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, aided, abetted and assisted Mr Akbar in the commission of the offence.

The reference stated that Malik Riaz “in his capacity as the CEO/Director of Bahria Town (Private) Limited, actively aided, abetted and assisted in conspiracy with the co-accused persons for the diversion of funds earmarked for the state of Pakistan into a bank account designated for the payment of Bahria Town Limited, Karachi”.

The reference accused Ahmed Ali Riaz of conniving with his father, Mr Khan and Mr Akbar and transferring 240 kanals [and] six marlas land in the name of Farah Gogi.

The reference also accused Mr Bukhari of being a “front man” of Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, December 7th, 2023