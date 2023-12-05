DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 05, 2023

Nawaz, Fazl renew pledge to face rivals on Feb 8 together

Zulqernain Tahir Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 08:24am
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday. — Via PMLN/X
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday. — Via PMLN/X

NAWAZ Sharif embraces Maulana Fazlur Rehman.—X/@JUIPakofficial
NAWAZ Sharif embraces Maulana Fazlur Rehman.—X/@JUIPakofficial

LAHORE: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday held a second meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in two weeks, where both pledged to move ahead together to take on their rivals in the Feb 8 polls.

The PML-N is largely banking on JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is considered a stronghold of Imran Khan’s PTI, and believes its position will be stronger in Balochistan if the JUI-F is at its side. The PML-N has also forged an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh in which JUI-F, MQM-P and GDA are with it.

Monday’s meeting was held against the backdrop of a recent statement by a JUI-F spokesperson that Maulana Fazl is a presidential candidate.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman will become Pakistan’s next president no matter if PML-N or PPP secures a majority in parliament after the Feb 8 polls,” JUI-F spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah claimed on Sunday.

Meeting held after JUI-F said its chief wishes to become president in next set-up

A PML-N insider told Dawn that Maualan Fazl was keen to grab the presidential slot after the elections. “It has been a wish of Maulana for a long time. And under the current circumstances, Mr Sharif will have to accede to his wish as he cannot afford to annoy its trusted ally at this stage.

However, once the elections are held the situation may change in accordance with the number of seats the PML-N secures in the assemblies,“ he said.

When asked whether the Sharif-Fazl meeting had discussed the matter of presidential candidate, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said: “No… this matter did not come under discussion.”

There was no statement from PML-N regarding Monday’s meeting.

Talking to reporters in Model Town, PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah said PML-N and JUI-F had been in talks for seat adjustment.

He ruled out a delay in the elections, saying the chief justice was there to ensure that polls were held on Feb 8.

Published in Dawn, December 5th, 2023

