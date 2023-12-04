1,000-point rally raises PSX above 62,000 level during intraday trade

Maintaining its bullish run from the preceding sessions, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 62,000 milestone on Monday amid growing clarity in macroeconomic factors.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index reached 62,401.94 at 9:40am, up 710.69 points or 1.15 per cent, from the previous close of 61,691.25. By 1:42pm, trade volume expanded to 62,715 points, or 1.66pc more than yesterday’s close.

The benchmark of representative shares has been recording persistent gains that analysts attribute to improvement in the country’s economic indicators, including foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan that increased by $77 million to $7.2 billion for the week ending on Nov 24 besides the much-anticipated reduction in the policy rate going forward.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, JS Global’s Faran Rizvi said: “Anticipating future events, market participants tend to act in advance, perceiving macroeconomic developments.”

He added that the bullish momentum was expected to continue “with substantial clarity in macroeconomic factors, leading up to the election date”.

Rizvi further noted that foreign investors displayed “heightened interest in Pakistani stocks, evident in the highest injection of funds in six years, reaching $34.5 million in November — marking the highest level since January 2018”.

Meanwhile, Intermarket Securities Head of Equity Raza Jafri said there was a decent mix of market participants who were anticipating a cut in interest rate, due to be announced after the monetary policy meeting on Dec 12.

However, he highlighted that the major market consensus was on no change in the interest rates.

Jafri added that most PSX activity was reported in “cheap energy names, as monetary easing seems a matter of when and not if”.

More to follow