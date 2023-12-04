DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 04, 2023

1,000-point rally raises PSX above 62,000 level during intraday trade

Mahira Sarfraz Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 01:44pm
— PSX data portal
— PSX data portal

Maintaining its bullish run from the preceding sessions, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 62,000 milestone on Monday amid growing clarity in macroeconomic factors.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index reached 62,401.94 at 9:40am, up 710.69 points or 1.15 per cent, from the previous close of 61,691.25. By 1:42pm, trade volume expanded to 62,715 points, or 1.66pc more than yesterday’s close.

The benchmark of representative shares has been recording persistent gains that analysts attribute to improvement in the country’s economic indicators, including foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan that increased by $77 million to $7.2 billion for the week ending on Nov 24 besides the much-anticipated reduction in the policy rate going forward.

Speaking to Dawn.com today, JS Global’s Faran Rizvi said: “Anticipating future events, market participants tend to act in advance, perceiving macroeconomic developments.”

He added that the bullish momentum was expected to continue “with substantial clarity in macroeconomic factors, leading up to the election date”.

Rizvi further noted that foreign investors displayed “heightened interest in Pakistani stocks, evident in the highest injection of funds in six years, reaching $34.5 million in November — marking the highest level since January 2018”.

Meanwhile, Intermarket Securities Head of Equity Raza Jafri said there was a decent mix of market participants who were anticipating a cut in interest rate, due to be announced after the monetary policy meeting on Dec 12.

However, he highlighted that the major market consensus was on no change in the interest rates.

Jafri added that most PSX activity was reported in “cheap energy names, as monetary easing seems a matter of when and not if”.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...
Promises, promises
Updated 03 Dec, 2023

Promises, promises

The climate crisis transcends national borders and political agendas, demanding a unified, decisive response.
PCB’s strange decision
03 Dec, 2023

PCB’s strange decision

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision-making and the way it is being run has become a joke. A day after appointing...
Resettling Afghans
03 Dec, 2023

Resettling Afghans

FOR two years now, since the Afghan Taliban took Kabul, thousands of Afghans in Pakistan who had worked for Western...