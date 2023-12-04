Centre urged to raise job quota for differently-abled persons

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has urged the federal government to raise the job quota for Balochistan in both federal and provincial departments to a minimum of 10 per cent for persons with disabilities (PWDs) on Sunday. This move, he emphasised, would harness their abilities to contribute in the country’s development.

Governor Kakar, speaking at an event commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, stressed the necessity of assigning special posts at higher levels in every department for PWDs based on their qualifications and capabilities to ensure employment opportunities. He suggested that offices related to persons with disabilities in various government buildings should be situated on the ground floor to facilitate their access for official matters.

Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai, former senator Roshan Khursheed Bharucha and representatives of private organisations and media were present at the event.

The governor highlighted the importance of a positive and considerate attitude towards individuals with special needs for the advancement of a civilised society.

Free ride

Meanwhile, caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki announced fare exemption for PWDs in the Green Bus Service plying in Quetta.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare of Balochistan and non-governmental organisations, Mr Domki said steps would be taken to ensure the implementation of the employment quota in public and private institutions and availability of facilities for PWDs as per international and national laws.

He added 10 to 12 per cent of people in Pakistan were suffering from disabilities.

He said the provincial government was utilising all available resources for the welfare of such people. “We all have to work together to protect the rights and welfare of persons with disabilities and not to let them feel that they are in any way inferior in abilities to others,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2023