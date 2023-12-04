After Chilas bus attack, security enhanced in Islamabad’s Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD: After the incident of Chilas on Saturday, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan visited Diplomatic Enclave and issued directives for enhancing security measures.

At least nine people, including two soldiers, lost their lives and 21 passengers were injured on Saturday evening after unknown gunmen attacked an Islamabad-bound bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area.

Dr Nasir Khan interacted with officers and officials of the Islamabad capital police deployed on security of the diplomatic enclave and issued directives to senior officers for the enhancement of security measures in the embassies.

According to a public relations officer, emphasising the need for effective monitoring on both internal and external routes of the diplomatic enclave, the ICCPO stressed the importance of ensuring effective surveillance through the Safe City centralised camera systems.

“Police remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a peaceful environment and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizens within the federal capital,” he said.

“Citizens are urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or items by dialling helpline Pucar 15 or at ICT-15 app,” he said.

Meanwhile, over 8,40,000 people’s data has been stored in the ‘Hotel Eye’ software and will be used in case of any suspicious activity in the federal capital.

Capital Police “Hotel Eye” software is fully operational and working effectively and the software has been provided to all police stations for identification of individuals and registering the data of people staying in hotels, guest houses or shelter homes.

The spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 5,326 citizens’ data was entered in the software.

On Sunday, data of 111 suspects was also sent to the concerned police stations for legal proceedings. “This data gathering is proving to be very useful in identifying the criminal elements involved in heinous and other crimes,” he said.

Dr Khan also said action will be initiated against vehicles without number plates or unregistered. Safe City cameras will be utilised for identification of such vehicles, he maintained.

Over 24,700 tickets issued to one-way violators

The capital police issued 24,745 tickets over one-way violation during the ongoing year.

A public relations officer said special squads had been formed and deployed on all major highways of Islamabad, including the expressway, Srinagar Highway, Margalla Road, Murree Road, 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue.

“Orders have been issued to the zonal DSPs to intensify the action under their supervision. Special awareness campaigns have also been launched on the dangers and harms of one-way and other traffic violations.

“Strict action against traffic rules, specifically one-way violations would be taken. Drivers will not only be challaned but will also be prosecuted as per law. Citizens are also requested not to violate traffic rules for the protection of life and property of themselves and others,” he said.

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2023