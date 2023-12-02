‘Open’ cipher trial of Imran, Qureshi resumes at Adiala jail

The cipher trial proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi resumed at the Adiala jail on Saturday as jail authorities prevented most media workers from attending the “open court” hearing.

The cipher case pertains to a diplomatic document that the Federal Investigation Agency’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran. The PTI has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Imran as prime minister.

The former premier and his aide Qureshi, who is also behind bars, were indicted in the case on Oct 23. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The trial was being held at Adiala Jail and four witnesses had already recorded their statements, with the fifth being cross-examined when an Islamabad High Court division bench had termed the government’s notification for jail trial “erroneous” and scrapped the entire proceedings.

As a result of the judgement, the special court was to start a fresh trial now.

Earlier this week, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had ruled that the trial proceedings would continue at the Adiala jail but in an open court.

As per the special court’s orders, those who wished to attend the proceedings were not to be stopped from doing so and journalists were also to be permitted to witness the trial. The judge had also assured the PTI lawyers of the same during yesterday’s hearing.

Today, however, jail authorities prevented media workers from entering the jail, with a huge number of local and international journalists outside the jail when the hearing began.

At around 10:15am, only two media workers were allowed to enter the jail but it remains unclear if they were able to attend the hearing.

Adil Saeed Abbasi, a reporter for PNN News, told Dawn.com that his team arrived at the jail at around 8am but it had been more than two hours and they were not allowed to enter the premises.

He said the jail superintendent asked the media workers for their names, noted them down and simply went back three times.

The counsels of both PTI leaders appeared before the court as well as their family members, including Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi and sisters, and Qureshi’s daughter Mehr Bano and son Zain.

During the hearing, the attendance of Imran and Qureshi was marked, after which the proceedings were adjourned till Dec 4 (Monday).

Most media workers and citizens remained unable to attend the hearing.

NAB special prosecutor Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi speaks to media outside Adiala jail. — Photo provided by author

Speaking to the reporters after the hearing concluded, NAB special prosecutor Zulfikar Abbas Naqvi said today’s proceedings were only to the extent of marking the suspects’ attendance.

When asked about the issue of journalists not being allowed inside the courtroom, the prosecutor said the judge was “reviewing the matter himself”.