At COP28, UN chief says ending fossil fuel use only way to save burning planet

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders on Friday that the burning of fossil fuels must be stopped outright and a reduction or abatement in their use would not be enough to stop global warming.

“We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels,” Guterres said.

The 28th UNFCCC Conference of Parties commenced in Dubai’s Expo City on Thursday with 52,000 party delegates and 90,000 non-party delegates joining this year’s proceedings.

The summit opened with good news for poor nations struggling to cope with natural disasters, as delegates adopted the “loss and damage fund” to help the developing world bear the cost of climate-driven damages.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit today, the UN chief said: “The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate.”

He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change — including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.

“I urge governments to help industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits,” he said.

PM Kakar joins world leaders at high-level segment

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar joined world leaders at the Dubai Expo City for the high-level segment at the summit.

According to a statement issued by the PM’s Office, the premier was received by United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Guterres upon arrival at the venue.

PM Kakar is leading the Pakistani delegation in the high-level segment and will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Dec 1 and 2. Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Federal Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Energy Minister Muhammad Ali are also participating in COP28.

Yesterday, the prime minister joined the chorus calling for the immediate operationalisation of the newly-approved fund, and called for its utilisation “on merit” to help states in need.

“If we wait for a UN framework it will take years [and] years. Therefore, initially it is possible to operationalise it under the World Bank and other multilateral entities,” a PM Office statement quoted him as telling CNN.

He said the utilisation of the fund should not be linked with development funds and loans from multilateral financial entities, rather the loss and damage funding should be in addition to these.

Currently, he said, Pakistan’s focus was on transformation from coal-based power plants to renewable energy projects.

“This is the area which could attract interest of countries here in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the settled economies and democracies on the Western side, so it is an opportunity for all of them and all of us,” he added.