DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 01, 2023

IHC orders Shireen Mazari’s name removed from Passport Control List

Umer Burney Published December 1, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 01:56pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday removed former PTI stalwart Shireen Mazari from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict as he heard a plea by the former human rights minister to remove her name from the list.

Mazari was being represented by Barrister Ahsan Jamal Pirzada. According to the written judgement, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Mazari came to know about her name being on the PCL through an article published in newspapers and magazines.

Mazari’s name was put on the PCL on the recommendation of the Islamabad police on May 26, just weeks after the May 9 riots.

At least 13 PTI leaders, including Mazari, were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance following the protests that followed PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al Qadir Trust case. She was granted bail on several occasions but was re-arrested immediately every time.

Soon after, Mazari announced that she was quitting the PTI and retiring from “active politics”, citing personal reasons.

Mazari said she had decided to leave the PTI and active politics after the ordeal of her 12 days under arrest and the effect it had on her health as well as her daughter, lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir.

She said her children and her health were her main priority and “nothing else is important to me”.

Putting Mazari’s name on the list was unjust and illegal, the IHC said, adding that “her fundamental rights have been jeopardised”.

The IHC noted that since a show cause notice was never issued to Mazari, it represented “malafide and ulterior motives” of the Islamabad police.

The criteria for putting a person’s name on the PCL is if they take part in anti-state activities or if their visit to foreign countries is considered prejudicial to the state’s interest. The IHC stated that Mazari has had neither allegation against her.

The Director General, Immigration and Passport, Mustafa Jamal Kazi, was ordered to remove Mazari’s name from the PCL and produce a compliance report for the Deputy Registrar within a week.

The court had reserved its verdict after hearing both sides on November 21.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Half victories
Updated 01 Dec, 2023

Half victories

Nawaz Sharif cannot be considered irrational for lacking faith in the judicial process.
AIDS alarm
01 Dec, 2023

AIDS alarm

AS countries observe World AIDS Day today, it is a moment of reflection for Pakistan, which is grappling with an...
Turbat protest
01 Dec, 2023

Turbat protest

ONCE again, people in Balochistan are out on the streets against the alleged excesses of the state. The trigger of...
Political sacrifice
Updated 30 Nov, 2023

Political sacrifice

Imran deserves praise for displaying political maturity in handling party's chairmanship transition.
‘Quick-fix’ nation
30 Nov, 2023

‘Quick-fix’ nation

THE impulse for policy prescriptions that will quickly ‘fix’ the rotten economy, create tens of hundreds of jobs...
Narcotics menace
30 Nov, 2023

Narcotics menace

WE are watching a tragedy unfold — the curse of substance abuse and addiction hits every fourth household in...