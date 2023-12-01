Two CTD men held for robbery during raid on ex-cop’s house in Karachi

KARACHI: Police claimed to have arrested two officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in connection with their alleged involvement in a case pertaining to looting cash and valuables from the house of a former police inspector during a raid.

South DIG Syed Asad Raza said that the two CTD officials, Sadat Khan and Imran Ali, had been arrested and a case registered against them.

He said that three others — Sikander, Raja Umair (both serving CTD policemen) and Nazeer (dismissed from service) — were at large and a special team had been formed to arrest them and ensure full recovery of the looted goods and cash.

The police said that a case was registered on the complaint of former police inspector Bashir Hussain under sections 395 (punishment for dacoity), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant stated that he was asleep along with his family when around 10-11 armed men in civvies entered his home in Saeedabad. He said he informed them that he was a former police inspector and that whatever they wanted, he was willing to hand them over. But they started beating his son, Amir, and took him to a bathroom.

Some of the armed persons entered another room where they allegedly beat women and started searching the house. They also asked the whereabouts of his other son, Qamar, who worked at a private clinic.

The complainant said he asked them to introduce themselves after which, one person identified himself as Nazeer, an officer of CTD-Garden. He said that the armed persons took away four tola gold and Rs200,000 from his home.

