COAS Asim Munir meets Kuwait’s crown prince

Dawn.com Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 12:56pm

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Tuesday met Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Jaber Al Sabah during an official visit to the Gulf state, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported.

The army chief was accompanied by a delegation comprising interim Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Malik Mohammad Farooq and other officials.

Last night, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar — who is currently on a week-long trip to Middle East — also landed in Kuwait to cement ties with the Gulf state.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, the premier will hold a meeting with the crown prince and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah today.

During the meeting, the leaders are expected to sign several me­­m­­orandums of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to mutual cooperation in various sectors including manpower, information technology, minerals and mining, food security, energy and defence.

The PMO said a “new era of economic cooperation” between the two countries will begin with the visit.

It added that 2023 marked the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Kuwait.

The prime minister arrived in Kuwait on a two-day visit on Tuesday after wrapping up his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Upon his arrival, Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad received the caretaker premier.

Earlier, PM Kakar and COAS Munir visited the UAE where MoUs pertaining to investment cooperation were signed that would unlock “multi-billion dollars” in funding from the Mideast state.

