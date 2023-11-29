PSX continues record-breaking streak, surges past 61,000 milestone in intraday trading

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking rally and crossed the 61,000 milestone on Wednesday.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index struck 61,412.41 points at 10am, up 682.15 or 1.12 per cent from the previous close of 60,730.26.

According to analysts, the rally in stock prices witnessed since the beginning of 2023-24 has been one of the fastest in the last two decades. Yesterday, the benchmark of representative shares had galloped higher and crossed the 60,000 barrier.

Dollar inflows, especially from overseas corporate investors, have helped sustain the bull run that has tossed the index up by more than 38 per cent in the last five months alone.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Topline Securities chief executive Mohammed Sohail attributed today’s run to foreign buying ahead of the MSCI review, which provides global indices for passive investments, on November 30.

“Moreover, expectations of further reduction in yields in today’s T-bill auction is also a good news for local investors,” he said, explaining that the reduction in yields is an indication of a decrease in interest rates.

