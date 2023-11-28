2,500 PTI workers booked for holding convention in Swat

SWAT: The police on Monday lodged FIR against 2,500 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers after the party’s Malakand division organised a workers’ convention in Khwazakhela tehsil here the other day.

The booked PTI activists included Imran Swat Khan, Rafiqur Rahman, Asif Shehzad, city mayor Shahid Ali Khan, former MNA Junaid Akbar and former MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan.

Anti-Terrorism Act’s section 7 and Pakistan Penal Code’s sections 186, 187, 188, 341, 283, 353, 500, 501, 506, 147, 149, and 124-A were added to the FIR.

The FIR mentioned that the booked individuals obstructed traffic by gathering in the vicinity of Ali Shah Advocate’s apartment, raising anti-state slogans and attempting to instigate workers against the police.

Due to huge presence of policemen outside the district courts to apprehend the Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders mentioned in the FIR, none of them appeared in court for obtaining the bail-before arrest.

