Ayaz Amir’s son acquitted in illegal weapon case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 07:11am

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday acquitted son of journalist and politician Ayaz Amir in the case of possessing unlicenced Kalashnikov after giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Judicial Magistrate Omer Shabbir announced the order. Amir was arrested on charge of killing his ex-Canadian wife Sara Inam.

After the recovery of the illegal weapon, he was booked in a separate case at Shahzad Town police station.

The court noted that the constable who sent the case to the police station was not produced as witness.

The judge pointed out some other loopholes in the prosecution case and observed that this created doubts and the benefit must goes to the accused.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2023

