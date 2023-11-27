DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 27, 2023

FIR registered against former Drap CEO after degree turns out to be fake

Ikram Junaidi Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which has been investigating around 100 allegations against the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap), has registered a first information report (FIR) against the authority’s former chief executive officer (CEO) after obtaining proof regarding his fake PhD degree.

The FIA teams raided various locations in Islamabad and Lahore to arrest former CEO Sheikh Akhtar Hussain but were unable to do so.

Mr Hussain was dismissed by the federal cabinet in 2020 on the directions of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after his doctorate degree turned out to be fake.

However, Mr Hussain claimed that his degree was recognised in Sri Lanka, the country from where he claimed to have completed his PhD.

In March, Additional Director General (ADG) FIA North Rana Abdul Jabbar established a five-member JIT headed by Director FIA Sajid Ikram to investigate around 100 allegations against Drap.

The JIT, which has been probing a number of allegations against the incumbent management of Drap, was also investigating the claim of former CEO regarding his PhD degree’s recognition in Sri Lanka.

According to the FIR, available with Dawn, Additional Director DrapSheikh Akhtar Hussain got employment as CEO Drap on the basis of a fake/unlawful PhD degree from Sri Lanka.

The FIR stated that “during inquiry proceedings the copy of PhD degree of Sheikh Akhtar Hussain was sent to Interpol Colombo Sri Lanka for the purpose of verification. Interpol Sri Lanka replied that ‘your request was forwarded to the University Grant Commission Sri Lanka and they have confirmed that so-called Open International University is neither a university established under any Act of Parliament nor recognised as University in Sri Lanka. Therefore, the said degree is fake’.

Sheikh Akhtar Hussain fraudulently and by employing illegal means secured employment as CEO Drap and obtained hefty wrongful financial gain for himself,“ the FIR stated.

An official of the FIA, who is not authorised to speak to media, said it was the first of around 100 allegations against the Drap officials which was proved and an FIR registered.

“There are many more allegations of embezzlements in Drap which are being investigated,” he said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023

