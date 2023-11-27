DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab launches last anti-polio drive of year

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 27, 2023 Updated November 27, 2023 06:42am

LAHORE: Punjab is all set to launch last national polio campaign of the year from today (Monday).

Head of the polio programme in Punjab Mr Khizer Afzaal said that the campaign which will be held all over Punjab will last seven days in major districts including Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad.

While in rest of the districts the campaign will last five days till Dec 1.

He said nearly 204,000 polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive to immunise 21.26 million children under the age of five against polio.

Punjab is free of polio cases for over three years since October 2020, which is an achievement of the programme.

However, polio virus continues to be isolated in environmental samples of Lahore and Rawalpindi. Nine samples have tested positive so far in 2023; six of them from Lahore and three from Rawalpindi.

The genomic sampling of virus confirms linkage of eight virus samples with the virus cluster YB3A which is circulating in Afghanistan.

“So, the evidence suggests that Punjab is at the risk of virus importation. Punjab has successfully safeguarded children from paralysis through dedication and hard work. Through successful strategies the province has prevented exportation of virus.” Mr Khizer said.

Published in Dawn, November 27th, 2023

