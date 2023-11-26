GB protesters want wheat subsidy restored by Nov 30

GILGIT: Protesters continued to rally on Friday against the recent hike in wheat prices and other issues across Gilgit-Baltistan, demanding the government fully restore the subsidy by the end of this month.

The rate of wheat, which was heavily subsidised for the region, has significantly increased over the past six months — first from Rs7.5 to Rs20 per kilogram in June and then recently to Rs52 per kg.

On Friday, demonstrations were held on the call of the Awami Action Committee (AAC), an alliance of political, regional and religious parties, in various areas of the GB’s 10 districts.

The main protest was organised at Yadgar Chowk in Gilgit after Friday prayers.

Members from various political groups, civil society organisations, trade unions, and transport and tourism sectors participated in the demonstrations, chanting slogans against both the Gilgit-Baltistan and federal governments.

Grain prices have jumped to Rs52 per kg after cut in concessionary rates

Key AAC leaders, including Ehsan Ali Advocate, Fida Hussain, Baba Jan, Faizan Mir, Malik Aurangzeb, and Raja Mir Nawaz, denounced the government’s decision to raise the subsidised wheat rate to Rs52 per kg.

The leaders said the wheat subsidy was the inherent right of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and slammed efforts to remove it.

They warned that if the government failed to meet their demands by Nov 30, they would intensify the protests, observing shutter-down and wheel-jam strikes across the region.

On the occasion, the protesters announced a joint declaration, which said that GB is being governed through executive orders for 75 years and that its people reject the government’s decision to increase wheat prices, considering it their exploitation.

They said protests would continue until the government withdraws its decision, urging rulers to immediately end their lavish expenses and privileges.

The declaration approved at the protest sought federal subsidies on essential items like wheat and gas cylinders.

“Subsidy is not charity. It is the right of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan,” it said.

The demonstrators expressed deep frustration over local issues, including up to 20 hours of daily power outrages despite the region’s vast water reserves, reflecting on governmental incompetence and corruption.

They also opposed the imposition of “illegal taxes” and the implementation of the revenue and finance acts in the region.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023