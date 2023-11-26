DAWN.COM Logo

Light to moderate rain in Karachi turns weather chilly

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2023 Updated November 26, 2023 11:01am

KARACHI: Parts of the city, including districts East, South, Malir and Central, received light to moderate rain on Saturday evening under the influence of a westerly wave affecting southwest Balochistan, the Met department said.

The areas including DHA, Clifton, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Nazimabad, Orangi Town and Saadi Town received intermittent showers till late in the night.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded was 30.6 degrees Celsius and 19.5°C.

The department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm/rain for Sunday (today) and a sunny day for Monday (tomorrow).

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to range between 18-20°C and 30-32°C during the next two days.

Dry weather with cool nights and misty /foggy mornings is likely to prevail in the rest of the province.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2023

