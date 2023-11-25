Bureaucracy creating hurdles for caretaker govt: Achakzai

QUETTA: Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai has blamed that civil bureaucracy was not giving due importance to the interim government, showing its traditional lethargic attitude in resolving people’s issues, resulting in criticism of the caretaker cabinet by the public.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Achakzai mentioned that red tape is creating hurdles for the provincial cabinet, which is not in the interest of the province and its people.

“The bureaucracy was not heeding the orders of the prime minister and interim chief executive of the province regarding Balochistan and this attitude of the bureaucracy is not acceptable to the government,” Mr Achakzai said. He added that these officials are reluctant to allow ministers to visit and review ongoing development projects.

He said that due to this situation, many important decisions made by the cabinet and the chief minister for the betterment of the province have not been implemented, causing unrest among the people.

Mr Achakzai said that Balochistan is currently undergoing the most crucial period in its history, with large-scale operations against terrorists and their facilitators taking place.

On the other hand, steps are being taken under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), in accordance with the vision of the army chief. However, he added that the biggest problems in this regard are arising from the bureaucracy.

He said that people’s problems are increasing due to the non-cooperative attitude of the bureaucracy and red tape-ism in Balochistan. “Unfortunately, the caretaker government in Balochistan is not being given the importance it deserves according to the Constitution.”

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2023