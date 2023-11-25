DAWN.COM Logo

Chitral police foil man’s attempt to ‘shift’ minor son to Karachi

Our Correspondent Published November 25, 2023 Updated November 25, 2023 11:06am

CHITRAL: The Lower Chitral police the other day foiled a resident’s attempt to take his eight-year-old son to Karachi on the complaint of his estranged wife.

The boy lives with his mother in Kosht village of Upper Chitral district.

She has already moved a local court for separation from her husband, who lives in Karachi.

Upper Chitral district police officer Aleem Jan told Dawn that the woman approached the Mulkhow police station on Thursday morning complaining that her husband had picked up her minor son from outside a sweets shop with the intention of taking him to Karachi.

The woman insisted that she developed serious differences with her husband in Karachi and came to her native village Kosht last month along with her son to live with her father. Mr Jan said after receiving the woman’s complaint, he contacted his counterpart in Lower Chitral Ikramullah Khan and got the man nabbed at the Ashiret checkpost along with the child.

He, however, said no criminal case could be registered against the child’s father for the act.

The DPO said the boy would be handed over to his mother until the court decided about his custody.

He said both the man and his son were being shifted to the Mulkhow police station of Upper Chitral.

Published in Dawn, November 25th, 2023

