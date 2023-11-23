King Salman mosque to be built in IIUI: varsity president

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi government is planning to construct a grand mosque in the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) at an estimated cost of $32 million, which will also serve as a hub for research.

This was stated by the university’s president, Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, in a letter in response to Supreme Court Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s letter on November 17.

In the letter to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who is also member of board of trustee (BoT) of the IIUI, Mr Alotaibi said: “His Highness King Salman bin Abdul Aziz has decided to build King Salman bin Abdul Aziz grand mosque at the New Campus of the International Islamic University with the estimated cost of around 32 million dollars. The concept of the design of the Mosque is inspired from the verse no. 35 of Surah An-Nur, ‘Allah is the light of the heavens and the earth’.”

The letter further said the complex would be a hub of research, dialogue and learning where scholars and students would benefit from the facility.

The IIUI president said the international charter of the university was very much intact with thriving number of alumni from over 50 countries as well as around 1,400 international students from 34 countries enrolled in various programmes.

“At present we have over 50 international faculty members from Saudi Arabia (24), Kingdom of Kuwait (17) and Al-Jamiatul Azhar, Egypt (13) as well as other countries from the Islamic world.

“Since the assumption of the charge as President of university I have procured 17 million Saudi Riyals from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which was utilized to overcome the financial crunch of the university. Also an amount of $15 million was arranged by me for the university from Islamic Development Bank which could not have been possible without the help of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Mr Alotaibi said in his letter.

He also highlighted eight other Saudi-funded projects with a total cost of Rs616 million and also stated that a donation of $4.7 million has been received by the university during the fiscal year 2022-23. Similarly other installment of $4.7 million from the financial year 2023-24 was in the pipeline.

The IIUI president also informed the CJP that the appointment of all university’s vice presidents, including Prof Dr N.B. Jumani (administration and finance), were made in accordance with the provision of IIUI Ordinance 1985.

The IIUI president, in his letter, concluded that, “I have a feeling that your understanding about the affairs of the university is either biased on lack of information or misinformation.”

Earlier, CJP Qazi Faez Isa in his letter had stated that maladministration over the years had undermined the standard of IIUI. He also said that the IIUI had lost its international status and Islamic ethos.

Through the said letter, which was addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi, (who is the IIUI chancellor), Higher Education Commission chairman, education secretary, pro-vice chancellor and president and members of board of trustee, the CJP explained how his request for getting record from the IIUI was denied by the university.

The chief justice said under his direction, a letter was sent to IIUI Vice President Nabi Bux Jumani and information about the university was sought to enable him to properly contribute [in upcoming meeting of BoT]. Unfortunately, the information was not provided, therefore, a reminder was sent on October 13 but to no avail.

He said neither the letter was responded to nor was he enlightened why the information was being withheld.

Meanwhile, Imam Kaaba Professor Dr Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid along with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Said Al-Maliki and IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi called on Interim Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the education minister “appreciated deeply the role Saudi Arabia has played in addressing the global issues of the Umma e Muslima”.

Both sides discussed various ideas and held discussion on education.

The minister also said that work and efforts of IIUI President Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi had been exemplary.

He appreciated the upgradation of the systems in IIUI and stated that standard of education in the university had been consistently on the rise under his leadership.

The press release said the Imam Kaaba arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to attend a conference organised by the IIUI and will deliver a special address in the conference on Thursday at Faisal Masjid. Later he would lead Friday prayers at the mosque.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2023