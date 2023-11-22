HEC asks Islamic university to stop recruitment

ISLAMABAD: Terming the hiring process initiated by International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) allegedly unjustified, Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed the university to stop it forthwith.

A letter issued by Adviser Finance HEC Dr Mazhar Saeed on Nov 20, stated that it has been noted that IIUI was undertaking extensive appointments against non faculty positions (published in August 2022) – 38 posts in BS 7-16 and 16 posts in BS-17 and above, even though the existing faculty-staff ratio is already high and university’s annual budgetary position is quite bleak.

The letter said that faculty to staff ratio at a highest level of 1:3:4 while the estimates for financial year 2022-23 have closed at a deficit of Rs198 million with employees related expenditure at increased level of Rs4.17 billion.

“In consideration of the weak financial position of IIUI referred above and in context the existing faculty to staff ratio extensively variant from the standard prescribed ratio, HEC does not support any further hiring against non-teaching post. Important is to recall that the joint budgetary review and assessment committee in its annual meetings held in Feb 2022 and Feb 2023 raised serious concerns in 48th and 49th meeting held respectively on Oct 14 last year and Aug 18 tis year and strictly advised to avoid fresh recruitment. All the same and given that ongoing hiring plan will jeopardise long term institutional financial sustainability, IIUI is advised not to proceed in hiring process against non faculty positions,” read the letter.

The HEC stated that public sector universities being autonomous entities are governed through their statutory authorities–board of governors, syndicate and senate, in line with the law rules and government policies.

When contacted, IIUI spokesperson Nasir Farid said that university hires people in accordance with the need.

Asked about that there is already over staffing at IIUI and university is also facing financial constraints, he said that university after having allocated budget hire people against sanctioned position. “As far as the letter of HEC, you are mentioning, I have no idea about it, but let me make it clear, university adhere rules and regulations,” he said.

