Balochistan govt approves digital Zakat payment

QUETTA: The Balochistan caretaker cabinet has given approval to increase the annual grant for the thalassemia unit at Teaching Hospital Gwadar (THG) to Rs10 million.

Additionally, the cabinet has decided to implement digital payment for fixed aid amounts to Zakat beneficiaries across the province to enhance transparency.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki on Tuesday, also approved decisions regarding the Balochistan succession certificate rules and a request for data to select experts on merit for two honorary seats in the legal wing of the advisory council of Balochistan Revenue Authority.

To investigate and resolve the matter, a committee, comprising caretaker ministers Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Ahmad Ali Baloch, and Amanullah Kanrani, was formed.

During the review of the annual grant for the thalassemia unit, the cabinet decided to increase the grant from Rs1 million to Rs10m. In response to complaints received by the government, the cabinet also resolved to ensure transparency in the digital payment of fixed aid amounts to Zakat beneficiaries.

Mr Domki renewed his commitment to improve governance and to ensure smooth operations according to policies and regulations, eliminating problems in daily government affairs for the public.

Published in Dawn, November 22th, 2023