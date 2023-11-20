PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan joins IPP

In A major blow to Imran Khan and his party, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan made public appearance and joined the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Sunday, media reports said.

Mr Awan who used to forcefully defend PTI in TV talk shows, held a meeting with IPP chief Jahangir Tareen and President Aleem Khan, according to Geo News.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the IPP termed the former federal minister’s joining a ‘big success’ for the newly-formed political party.

Another PTI leader and former provincial minister Sardar Asif Nakai also announced joining the IPP ranks in a meeting with Mr Tareen and Mr Aleem.

Several PTI leaders, including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Murad Raas, Ghulam Sarwar Khan among others have already joined the IPP since its launch five months ago.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023