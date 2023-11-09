A political realignment: The politicians who have parted ways with Imran’s PTI since May 9

Farrukh Habib and Sadaqat Abbasi's recent departures follow other adieus from notable figures like Fawad Chaudhry, Shireen Mazari, and Ali Zaidi.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

In the wake of the May 9 riots, which erupted following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and saw military installations vandalised, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has faced an exodus of prominent figures. Many have defected to other parties, formed breakaway factions, or even abandoned politics altogether.

Six months into the crackdown on PTI, Dawn.com has compiled a list of the prominent leaders who have parted ways with the party following the events of May 9.

Please note this is not an exhaustive list and there are likely a number of politicians that we’ve missed.

It is worth noting that former planning minister Asad Umar had resigned from his party positions without explicitly announcing his departure from the party.