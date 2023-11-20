Rivals warned against picking a fight with MQM-P

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said that his party did not want to pick a fight with anyone, but opponents should beware that MQM-P knew how to confront someone.

Speaking at a workers’ convention here, he said that a party delegation had gone to Lahore and met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif not for the sake of power but for achieving the rights of urban areas of Sindh.

He said that the MQM-P did not need any “certificate of patriotism” from anyone.

In a thinly veiled reference to London-based MQM founder Altaf Hussain, he said that some people were talking about his boycott call while some about his revival.

Speaking on the occasion, senior MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal said that those who never liked the MQM were also waiting for the boycott call from London.

He alleged that PPP leader Dr Asim Hussain was a messenger between Mr Hussain and former president Asif Zardari. “Altaf Hussain is helping the PPP and Jamaat-i-Islami….but today no one can blackmail MQM-P.”

He claimed that his party would win all 22 National Assembly seats in Karachi in the elections.

Published in Dawn, November 20th, 2023