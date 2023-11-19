DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 19, 2023

India considering new shaft to free trapped tunnel workers

AFP Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 06:47pm
Rescue workers stand at an entrance of the under construction road tunnel, days after it collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India’s Uttarakhand state on November 18. — AFP
Rescue workers stand at an entrance of the under construction road tunnel, days after it collapsed in the Uttarkashi district of India’s Uttarakhand state on November 18. — AFP

Indian rescuers are considering opening a vertical shaft to free 41 men trapped in a collapsed tunnel after drilling at the site was paused over fears of further cave-ins and as efforts stretched into a second week.

Excavators have been removing earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since last Sunday after a portion of the tunnel collapsed.

Rescue efforts have been slowed by continued falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of the crucial heavy drilling machines, with the Air Force having to twice airlift in a new kit.

Drilling through the tonnes of debris was paused late on Friday after a cracking sound created a “panic situation”, officials said.

Operations were then halted due to the possibility of “further collapse”, said the government’s highways and infrastructure company, NHIDCL.

“Every possible effort is being made,” Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari said on Sunday, after visiting the site.

He said if the drilling machine was fixed, they could reach the men by Tuesday but said teams were also considering multiple alternative routes.

Relatives of those trapped, who spoke to the men via radio, said conditions were grim and morale low.

“They are in tears … they have started asking us whether we are lying about the rescue efforts being made to save them,” one relative told reporters late on Saturday, without giving their name.

‘Bring those 41 men home’

Engineers had been trying to horizontally drive a steel pipe about 90 centimetres wide through the debris — enough for the increasingly desperate trapped men to squeeze through.

Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior government official involved in the rescue operations, said teams were now considering digging an entirely new shaft, including from above.

That could involve digging down more than 100 metres but a track would have to be constructed to even bring the heavy diggers to that site.

The Press Trust of India news agency reported initial “preparations to drill a vertical hole from the top of the hill” had begun, as an alternative route out.

Rescuers have been communicating with the trapped workers by radio, while food, water, oxygen and medicine have also been sent to them via a 15-centimetre-wide pipe.

Tunnel expert Arnold Dix, an independent disaster investigator and president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, said he was on his way to India after being asked to help.

“We are discussing right now our options for the safe rescue of these men,” Dix told India Today.

Experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, where large parts of the state are prone to landslides.

Dix said the tunnel was in “one of the most difficult areas”, but said he was confident they would be rescued.

“We are going to bring those 41 men home,” he said.

Villagers have set up a Hindu temple at the mouth of the tunnel to the local god, Boukhnag, saying the original temple had been moved during construction.

Some villagers told reporters they blamed the tunnel collapse on the fact that the initial temple was destroyed.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh’s denial
Updated 19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

Among all the ignominies the Pakistani state has inflicted upon itself in recent years, this one stands out for its crudeness.
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...
Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...