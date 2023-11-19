DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 19, 2023

Sindh ‘disowns’ appeal of verdict on military trials

Tahir Siddiqui | Malik Asad Published November 19, 2023 Updated November 19, 2023 07:24am

KARACHI / ISLAMABAD: Mystery shrouds a purported appeal by the Sindh government — challenging the Supreme Court decision to strike down military trials of civilians under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 — after the caretaker provincial government distanced itself from the development on Saturday.

The statement from the CM House came two days after it was reported that an appeal had landed in the Supreme Court on behalf of the provincial government. The current status of the appeal is “infructuous”.

According to a statement issued by the CM’s House on Saturday, “The caretaker Sindh government has clarified that appeal in ‘Trial of Civilians before Military Courts’ case has not been filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.”

A letter penned by the Sindh advocate general on Nov 17 informed the principal secretary to the chief minister, the caretaker provincial law minister, and the law and parliamentary affairs secretary that no appeal in the said matter was filed. Sources told Dawn that the summary to appeal against the top court verdict was not even placed before caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar — who is himself a former SC judge.

Caretaker CM, provincial law officer ‘not in the loop’; 17-page appeal drafted by lawyer after consultations with bureaucrats

‘Several sessions’

Interestingly, the 17-page appeal drafted by Jahanzeb Awan, head of litigation at Karachi-based Haidermota and Co, materialised after ‘several sessions’.

Sources said that the provincial bureaucracy briefed Mr Awan about the case to prepare an appeal.

They said an appeal against the SC short order was finalised after a few sessions with the lawyer and was ready to be filed in the Supreme Court. The doc­uments annexed with the appeal included the short order, copy of the grounds of the petition filed before the bench, co­m­ments of the appellant, relevant extracts from the Pakistan Army Act, the International Court of Justice Review and Reconsideration Act 2021, copy of press releases of the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations — the media wing of the army — and foreign ministry, list of under-custody individuals, copies of the FIRs registered against the suspects of May 9 violence, affidavits of the appellant, and the AOR.

Mr Awan was approa­c­hed for comment and said he would get back to Dawn with his version, but rem­ained unavailable until the time of going to press.

After it came to the top court, the appeal was entrusted to advocate on record (AOR) Mohammad Sharif Janjua. Talking to Dawn, Mr Janjua said that initially he was appointed as AOR in this matter and the ‘vakalatnama’ (power of attorney) was also issued in his name.

He was supposed to make the appeal in order to file it before the Institution Branch of the Supreme Court, but it came as a surprise to him that the “appeal was transmitted to someone else”.

The copy of the appeal was then ‘leaked’ to the media making headlines in the broadcast, digital and print media.

However, sources said that the advocate general office was not in the loop and since it did not accord consent to the appeal, therefore, it could not be numbered by the court’s staff.

In the letter, the incharge Supreme Court Cell of the Office of the Advocate General Sindh clarified that the appeal against the trial of civilians in the military court has not been filed before the Supreme Court.

Former senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court Noorul Haq Qureshi, who also hails from Sindh, said retired Justice Baqar “commands the respect of the Supreme Court [judges] for being an upright judge”.

He said Mr Baqar might have thought that being a caretaker chief minister, it was not his domain to file an appeal against the apex court’s order and that too in a case that does not pertain to the province.

“Even otherwise, an appeal can be filed by an aggrieved person and party. The Sindh government was not aggrieved of the judgement on the trial of civilians in the military courts as there are very rare instances of court-martialing a civilian in the province”, he said.

“I think the bureaucracy was behind preparing the petition and tried to file it without the approval of the chief minister,” he claimed.

According to him, the counsel who drafted the petition was not doing it on his own. “Someone must have briefed him after engaging him in the case.”

Published in Dawn, November 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sindh’s denial
19 Nov, 2023

Sindh’s denial

AS if a surreptitious Senate resolution against the Supreme Court’s military trials verdict, passed last week with...
Xi-Biden summit
19 Nov, 2023

Xi-Biden summit

THERE were smiles and photo ops aplenty as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met recently in a San Francisco ...
Tipping point
19 Nov, 2023

Tipping point

THE World Meteorological Organisation alarmingly reports that the concentration of greenhouse gases in our ...
Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...