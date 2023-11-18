Crackdown on underage drivers launched on Lahore High Court’s order

RAWALPINDI: Following the death of six members of a family in Lahore when an underage driver crashed his car into their vehicle and Lahore High Court’s directive, the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have launched a crackdown against underage drivers and those driving without licence.

The police said the underage drivers will not only be booked under the relevant laws but their vehicles will also be impounded.

A spokesman for the CTP said on Friday that following the orders of the LHC, the traffic police had launched the crackdown.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan issued orders to police officers and wardens to take strict action against underage drivers and those driving vehicles, including motorcycles, without licence.

Directives issued after underage driver crashes car into vehicle,killing six family members in Lahore

The orders were issued in a meeting of senior and circle officers at the traffic headquarters, said the spokesman. The CTO said legal action should also be taken against the vehicle owners.

In addition, the CTO directed to continue action against motorcycle riders without helmets, violation of one way and smoke emitting vehicles.

He also directed the field staff to take protective measures related to smog and initiate legal action against the violators. He asked the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to make travel on roads safer.

The inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab has already directed the divisional police chiefs, including Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, to take all possible measures to control smog in their respective division to avert any untoward incident. The directive was issued to all the RPOs on November 7.

The SPs concerned have been asked to report to the CPO what the police had done to control smog till November 20.

On the other hand, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday ordered a crackdown against underage drivers across the province after seven members of a family were killed by a teenage driver in DHA, Lahore.

Mr Naqvi directed IGP Dr Usman Anwar to take action against those driving cars and motorcycles without licence.

“Underage drivers are not only a threat to others but themselves as well. Parents should not allow underage kids to drive cars and bikes,” he added.

On the other hand, the traffic situation in the garrison city is turning worse day by day apparently due to lack of interest on part of the traffic police and the mushrooming growth of encroachments.

Almost once in a month, the district administration and traffic police issue directives for launching an anti-encroachment drive, but the ground situation still remains unchanged.

Moreover, a large number of motorcycle riders are seen driving without helmets and car drivers without licence.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023