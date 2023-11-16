DIG told to supervise probe into killings of villagers in Sakrand

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed the DIG of Shaheed Benazirabad police to supervise further investigation into the killing of four villagers during a raid of law enforcers in Sakrand and file a report till Dec 1.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, also ordered the inquiry committee constituted by the Sindh government to submit its report by the next hearing.

On the last hearing, the SHC had directed the SSP-Shaheed Benazirabad to produce the complainants of both FIRs and legal heirs of four villagers killed in the incident.

At the outset of the hearing on Wednesday, SSP Haider Raza turned up and filed a report, maintaining that notices were served upon one of the complainants, Rajab Ali, and also asked him to appear before the SHC along with legal heirs of the deceased.

However, he did not turn and the bench reissued notices and again directed the SSP to produce the complainant as well as legal heirs of four persons killed in the incident.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Syed Haider Imam Rizvi submitted that fair investigation was not being conducted in the cases.

The bench in its order said, “After hearing learned counsel for the parties, DIGP, Shaheed Benazirabad, is directed to supervise further investigation of the cases/FIRs mentioned in this petition and report shall be submitted before the trial court as well as before this court on the next date of hearing. Enquiry committee, constituted by the government of Sindh, shall also submit the report on the next date of hearing”.

At the previous hearing, the SHC was also informed that the Sindh government had notified compensation for the legal heirs/families of victims.

Tahmasp Rasheed Razvi and two other lawyers had petitioned the SHC and submitted that in order to harass the villagers and save their own skin, the law enforcement agencies had lodged two FIRs in violation of the apex court’s judgement.

