PTI keeps changing venue of workers convention in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The hide and seek between the district administration and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) continued throughout the day over holding of a convention by the party here on Wednesday.

Initially, the local leaders of PTI arranged workers convention in a wedding hall on Ghani Khan Road. When workers reached the venue of the convention, the management of the wedding hall expressed ignorance about any kind of such activity by placing a notice on the entrance of the building.

Later, the party leaders announced another venue for the event but that too was denied, forcing them to organise the convention at the residence of former provincial minister Fazal Shakoor Khan.

The district administration officials said that rallies without getting ‘no objection certificate’ were banned till further notice. They said action would be taken against violators of the orders.

KILLED: Zubair Khan, a police constable, was killed and his brother got injuries when his pistol went off accidentally in Dargai area of Sardheri police station.

Injured Shabeer told police that Zubair was loading and unloading his pistol and he was sitting along with him when it went off accidentally. He said his brother was hit in the abdomen while he himself got injuries in the left arm.

Meanwhile, a man was shot dead over a property dispute in the limits of City police station.

Faizur Rehman, father of the deceased, told police that his son Sajjad Ali had a dispute with Sudais. He nominated Sudais in the FIR.

Also, a man allegedly killed his former wife in front of her daughter and new husband.

Mohammad Saeed, the husband of the deceased woman, told police that he along with his wife and daughter was returning home after appearing in a local court when Haji Akbar, the former husband of the woman, shot her dead.

PROTEST: The members of United Shopkeepers Federation staged a protest against deteriorating law and order situation and excessive power and gas outages in Charsadda.

The traders also protested shifting of vegetable market and harassment of traders by officials of Federal Board of Revenue. They threatened to stage sit-ins if their demands were not met.

A meeting of traders was also held with Hakimullah Fuji in the chair. The meeting discussed various issues faced by businessmen. Prayers were also offered for the departed soul of former caretaker chief minister Azam Khan.

Published in Dawn, November 16th, 2023