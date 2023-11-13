Fazl urges Muslims’ unity against Israeli ‘massacre’ in Gaza

RAWALPINDI: Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday urged Muslim countries that it was time to stand up and be counted for Palestine, giving a strong message to Israel that Muslims were united and would not let it kill Muslims.

He called upon international human rights organisations to take notice of Israeli massacre in Gaza, highlighting their indifference to war violations that result in the deaths of innocent children, women, and elderly people. “If such actions were taken by any Muslim country, these organisations would make a hue and cry and label Muslims as terrorists. But in the case of Israel, news of killings of innocent children and women fell on deaf ears,” he said.

He said that during a meeting with Hamas leadership, he conveyed that Pakistan stands in solidarity with Palestine. Hamas, in turn, expressed that Pakistan is their hope in the world.

Addressing a rally in Murree, Maulana Fazl said ‘cowards’ were shelling bombs on women and children. He emphasised that the entire Muslim Ummah should stand with the Palestinians.

MWM holds march in Islamabad; JI slams Muslim rulers’ silence

Maulana Fazl criticised human rights organisations for remaining silent on the ‘massacre’.

“Russia and America were kicked out of Afghanistan. If America considers itself a superpower, then it is foolish. If we also consider America a superpower, then we are fools,” he said.

The JUI-F emir emphasised that the Pakistani government should react strongly to the killings of innocent people.

“There is a dire need for a strong government in the country, and it is the duty of the people to select a government that improves the economy and aligns with the foreign policy guidelines of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah,” he remarked.

Referring to the 1940 Pakistan Resolution, he highlighted that Quaid-i-Azam expressed support for Palestine and labelled Israel as the illegitimate child of imperialism. The message was clear for Pakistan not to recognise Israel as a state, he added.

He criticised the Indian government for supporting Israel, noting that Nehru and Gandhi were against Israel, but the present Indian government ter­med Ha­mas as terrorists, while Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind announced moral support to Palestine against Israel.

MWM holds march in Islamabad

Separately, thousands of people, including women and children, participated in a march, organised by Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) to condemn the brutalities of Israel and express support for Palestinians.

The march began at Aabpara Chowk and turned into a public gathering upon reaching Embassy Road, near Diplomatic Enclave.

Addressing the participants, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated that the US was supporting Israel, which is why Israel had decided to vacate Gaza.

“Our late leader Arif Hussaini, throughout his life struggled to make Pakistan an independent country. We will not tolerate any attempts by Pakistan to establish diplomatic relations with Israel or consider recognising it,” he said.

He said Israel was weaker than a spider’s web, as Hamas proved it. The world, he said, was wrongly interpreting the situation, asserting that Hamas had merely protected itself.

“I question, if the people of Kashmir raise their voices against the brutalities of the Indian army, would they be called wrong? I foresee that soon, the people of Pakistan will unite in support of Palestinians, and there will be no difference of Shia and Sunni,” he expressed.

Liaquat Baloch, Syed Hasnain Gardezi, Ziaullah Bukhari, Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi also spoke.

JI urges unity against Israel

In Sialkot, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq addressing “Labaik ya Palestine” convention strongly condemned brutalities in Gaza and called for Ummah to unite and fight against Israeli atrocities on innocent civilians.

Israel had been dropping thousands of bombs on Gaza every day, he said, wondering when the Muslim states would move their tanks. He said the US president and his ministers went to Tel Aviv and provided Israel with weapons worth $8bn. He argued that these are not just weapons but a licence to massacre Muslims. He questioned the stance of Muslim countries’ rulers at this critical moment.

Abid Mehmood in Narowal also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023