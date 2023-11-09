DAWN.COM Logo

ECO summit 2023: PM Kakar, Azerbaijan president pledge to combat Islamophobia, climate change

Published November 9, 2023 Updated November 9, 2023 12:23pm
Caretaker Prime Minister arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the two-day 16th ECO Summit. —DawnNewsTV
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that he had a “constructive interaction” with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday and pledged they would address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change together.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Constructive interaction with President of Azerbaijan on sidelines of ECO Summit 2023. Our trade, defence, and energy ties are growing,” he said in a post on X.

“The launch of direct AZAL flights will bolster our connectivity. Together, we address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change.”

PM Kakar will also be addressing a meeting at the summit.

The prime minister arrived in Uzbekistan yesterday on a two-day visit. As per the itinerary shared by the PMO, he is set to attend a reception organised for leaders attending the summit and will visit the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

Yesterday, PM Kakar held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they stressed the need for finalising the “Strategic Partnership Agreement” to promote “strong intra-regional connectivity” in the form of air, road and railway transport.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the early completion of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, which is expected to be completed by 2027.

Additionally, they discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.

PM Kakar had also met with the ECO Secretary-General Khusrav Noziri on the sidelines of the ECO summit on his first day. The two reviewed recent developments in the organisation pertaining to trade connectivity and economic cooperation.

The situation in occupied Kashmir as well as the Middle East was also discussed, according to Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, a PMO official told Dawn that Kakar would return from Tashkent on Thursday and proceed to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) emergency conference on Palestine.

Kakar said the aim of the emergency OIC conference would be to establish humanitarian corridors in Gaza.

Opinion

Editorial

Political revival
09 Nov, 2023

Political revival

Given the direction the MQM has chosen, IPP may soon follow suit.
Jailed women
09 Nov, 2023

Jailed women

THE public’s faith in the criminal justice system cannot be nurtured with brazen abuse of power. Six months after...
City management
09 Nov, 2023

City management

WHILE Karachi is the country’s largest city, it is also amongst the worst managed large urban spaces in Pakistan,...
Congo virus outbreak
08 Nov, 2023

Congo virus outbreak

BALOCHISTAN is grappling with an outbreak of the Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, commonly known as the Congo ...
Broken promises
08 Nov, 2023

Broken promises

AN election manifesto is perhaps the most important document that political parties use to make an ideological...
Over 10,000 souls
Updated 08 Nov, 2023

Over 10,000 souls

The Gazan massacre is a prime example of a state's monstrous crimes against a civilian population.