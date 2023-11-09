ECO summit 2023: PM Kakar, Azerbaijan president pledge to combat Islamophobia, climate change

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that he had a “constructive interaction” with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday and pledged they would address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change together.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 16th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

“Constructive interaction with President of Azerbaijan on sidelines of ECO Summit 2023. Our trade, defence, and energy ties are growing,” he said in a post on X.

“The launch of direct AZAL flights will bolster our connectivity. Together, we address global issues like Islamophobia and climate change.”

PM Kakar will also be addressing a meeting at the summit.

The prime minister arrived in Uzbekistan yesterday on a two-day visit. As per the itinerary shared by the PMO, he is set to attend a reception organised for leaders attending the summit and will visit the shrine of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand.

Yesterday, PM Kakar held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, where they stressed the need for finalising the “Strategic Partnership Agreement” to promote “strong intra-regional connectivity” in the form of air, road and railway transport.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to the early completion of Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project, which is expected to be completed by 2027.

Additionally, they discussed the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza and other regional and global developments.

PM Kakar had also met with the ECO Secretary-General Khusrav Noziri on the sidelines of the ECO summit on his first day. The two reviewed recent developments in the organisation pertaining to trade connectivity and economic cooperation.

The situation in occupied Kashmir as well as the Middle East was also discussed, according to Radio Pakistan.

Earlier, a PMO official told Dawn that Kakar would return from Tashkent on Thursday and proceed to Saudi Arabia on Friday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) emergency conference on Palestine.

Kakar said the aim of the emergency OIC conference would be to establish humanitarian corridors in Gaza.