Bangladesh women beat Pakistan in Super Over to level ODI series

APP Published November 8, 2023 Updated November 8, 2023 11:58am
PAKISTAN women’s team captain Nida Dar plays a shot as Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nigar Sultana reacts during the second One-day International at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.—courtesy PCB
DHAKA: Bangladesh women edged out their Pakistan counterparts in a super over after the second One-day International ended in a dramatic tie here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday.

The result of the match left the three-match series level at 1-1.

In the Super Over, Pakistan made seven runs for the loss of two wickets — those of Iram Javed and Bismah Maroof — in five balls of the over. In response, Bangladesh reached the target on the final delivery of the over while losing one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan were 153-6 in the 47th over while chasing 170 before a collapse left them needing three in the last over with one wicket in hand. Nashra Sundhu, who came out to bat No.10, was run out on the penultimate ball with the scores level.

Openers Sidra Amin and Sadaf Shamas gave Pakistan a 41-run start. After the departure of Sidra (22 off 43 balls), Bismah (nought) was the next batter to return back to the pavilion.

Sadaf was joined by Aliya Riaz and the pair added 23 runs for the third wicket before Sadaf (29 off 83) departed. Aliya was the next to go not before scoring a 28-ball 21 with the help of two boundaries.

At this stage, captain Nida Dar was joined by Iram Javed and the pair stitched another 25 runs. Iram, who was included in the side in place of injured Muneeba Ali, scored a 31-ball 15.

With 70 runs required and five wickets in hand, wicket-keeper/batter Najiha Alvi joined Nida and they added 28 runs before Nida got out (27 off 47). Najiha and Diana later added a vital 25 for the seventh wicket before a flurry of wickets deterred the charge.

Earlier, after Bangladesh opted to bat first for the second time in as many games, Pakistan bowlers restricted them to 169-9 off 50 overs.

Captain Nigar Sultana top-scored with a 104-ball 54, which included three fours. The wicketkeeper-batter added 49 runs for the third wicket while opener Fargana Hoque made 40 off 88 balls.

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal, who bagged four wickets in the first ODI, took two for 32 while Nashra, another left-arm spinner, bagged 2-27.

Najiha, playing her second ODI, enacted four stumpings to become only the second Pakistan wicket-keeper to do this in an ODI. Batool Fatima achieved this feat in 2004 against the West Indies in Karachi.

The third ODI of the series will be played on Friday.

Summarised scores:

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Super Over.

BANGLADESH 169-9 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana 54, Fargana Hoque 40; Nashra Sundhu 2-27, Sadia Iqbal 2-32); PAKISTAN 169 in 49.5 overs (Sadaf Shamas 29, Nida Dar 27, Sidra Amin 22, Najiha Alvi 22; Rabyea Khan 3-29).

Published in Dawn, November 8th, 2023

