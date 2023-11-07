PM Kakar to attend ECO summit in Tashkent

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will depart for Tashkent, Uzbekistan tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday.

The FO said that the two-day summit is being held from November 8-9. Kakar “will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth and productivity,” the FO said.

The statement added that the interim premier will also “present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity”.

“He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders,” the FO said.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

Earlier this year in January, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had attended the 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Tashkent.