DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 08, 2023

PM Kakar to attend ECO summit in Tashkent

Nadir Guramani Published November 7, 2023 Updated November 7, 2023 09:08pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will depart for Tashkent, Uzbekistan tomorrow (Wednesday) to attend the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday.

The FO said that the two-day summit is being held from November 8-9. Kakar “will reaffirm Pakistan’s commitment to ECO vision 2025 and to the promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism, economic growth and productivity,” the FO said.

The statement added that the interim premier will also “present Pakistan’s vision for the future work of the organisation and for the promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity”.

“He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of Uzbekistan and other participating leaders,” the FO said.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan, as a founding member of the ECO, remained committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

Earlier this year in January, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had attended the 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting in Tashkent.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

One-party state?
07 Nov, 2023

One-party state?

BANGLADESH has witnessed remarkable economic success over the years, with a thriving garment industry and ...
Exit stage left
07 Nov, 2023

Exit stage left

WITH an election date now on the calendar, the clock has started ticking. The individuals setting the agenda for...
Threat assessment
Updated 07 Nov, 2023

Threat assessment

The security apparatus must give full attention to vanquishing the terrorist threat and neutralising the militants’ support network.
Election season
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Election season

ECP must start utilising its considerable powers to ensure that the contest will be fair.
Children’s graveyard
Updated 06 Nov, 2023

Children’s graveyard

When militant groups massacre civilians, it is called terrorism; when Israel does the same, it is called self-defence.
Karachi crime
06 Nov, 2023

Karachi crime

KARACHI’s open season for street outlaws has left dwellers reeling under a near epic wave of crime.