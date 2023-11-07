PML-N asks PPP to ‘stop crying’, face it in polls

LAHORE: As PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed the party leaders to pull up their socks for Feb 8 polls, the former ruling party took a jibe at its erstwhile ally PPP, advising it to stop crying over apparent lack of level playing field and face it in the political arena.

While PML-N says Nawaz Sharif would soon hold talks with the leadership of parties which were its allies in the PDM government, reports emerged that PPP’s Asif Zardari held a telephonic conversation with him.

In the purported conversation, the two leaders agreed to sit together to explore areas of agreement between the two parties before and after the 2024 polls for the ‘betterment of the country’.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told Dawn that Mr Zardari had not spoken to Nawaz Sharif on Monday.

In a briefing to journalists after the huddle in Lahore, Ms Aurangzeb also took on the PPP for consistently chiding the party of the Sharifs regarding the level playing field.

“The PPP should stop crying over the level playing field and prepare itself for polls. On the one hand, PPP is talking about sweeping the polls and on the other, it is crying for a level playing field. Crying over a level playing field is indicative of one’s defeat,” she added.

PML-N and PPP have not been enjoying cordial ties since the end of the PDM coalition government in August this year.

The PPP has accused the PML-N of colluding with the establishment to become part of the federal caretaker government, fearing it may not ensure free and fair polls.

At least three members — Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hasan Fawad and Umar Saif — in the Kakar-led caretaker cabinet have an association with the Sharif family.

PML-N is joining an anti-PPP alliance in Sindh to give a tough time to the party of Bhuttos in the polls. Besides, the N-League has ruled out seat adjustments with PPP in Punjab.

However, the Sharifs have not yet ruled out accomm­odating the Istehk­am-i-Pakistan Party of sugar baron Jehangir Khan Tareen in Punjab for his “services” to PML-N in toppling the PTI governments in the centre and Punjab.

Nawaz chairs PML-N huddle

At the party’s Model Town Secretariat, Nawaz Sharif presided over a huddle and asked the participants to start preparations for elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Nawaz said the revival of the economy was the focal point of his political campaign like in his previous three governments. He termed political stability a must for economic stability.

“If people elected us in the forthcoming polls revival of economy will be our prime goal. We will strengthen economy, provide employment, and rid the country of terrorism,” he said and stressed that party leaders and workers should start preparations for elections.

Former FIA chief Bashir Memon, who had refused to register cases against Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif on the order of former premier Imran Khan, was also present in the meeting.

When asked whether he brought some files of new cases against Imran Khan, Mr Memon said smilingly: “No…these files are of some other matter.” After the meeting, former defence minister Khawaja Asif said Mr Nawaz was “fully fit” to contest the upcoming polls. Khawaja Saad Rafique said Mr Nawaz’s return was not an outcome of a “deal.”

He said when Nawaz had gone to London in 2019 he was “seriously ill” but now his health was good.

Asked whether the PML-N would go for seat adjustments with its ‘B-team IPP’, Mr Rafique said the party leadership would decide on electoral alliances or seat adjustment with any party.

Published in Dawn, November 7th, 2023