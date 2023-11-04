National Assembly Secretariat employees get overdue promotions

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Secretariat (NAS) on Friday made overdue promotions in its hierarchy as the caretaker prime minister called for formulation of a policy for appointment and promotion of competent civil servants in remote areas of the country, including Balochistan.

The bureaucracy of NAS got promotions on the recommendations of NA’s finance committee.

An official press release said additional secretaries Syed Shamoon Hashmi and Mohammad Afzal were promoted to grade 22. Similarly, joint secretaries Syed Hassan Murtaza Bukhari, Khaleeq Ahmed Ohba, Syed Jawad Naqvi, Aurangzeb Madal and Iftikhar Khan Lughmani were promoted to grade 21. Moreover, Assistant Director Photography Zahid Khan was promoted to grade 18.

A number of other employees of NAS were also promoted to the next grade. The employees hailed the government decision for their overdue promotions.

The NAS announced that all promotions have been made on the basis of merit, seniority and keeping in view all other requirements of promotions.

Caretaker PM directs formulation of policy for appointment, promotion of civil servants in remote areas

PM-bureaucracy

Meanwhile, caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed for formulation of a comprehensive policy for the appointment of competent civil servants in remote areas of the country, including Balochistan.

He also ordered restoration of the rotation policy for civil servants in line with its original spirit and to ensure its strict implementation.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review progress on filling up vacant seats reserved for marginalised areas in civil bureaucracy through special examinations as well as the rotation policy.

Mr Kakar directed to regularly hold the competitive examinations to fill the vacant seats in civil bureaucracy reserved for minorities and people from marginalised areas.

He stressed persistent awareness campaigns to encourage minorities to participate in the competitive examinations.

The prime minister said the country’s constitution provides equal rights and opportunities to minorities and people belonging to underprivileged areas.

He said the government was fully committed to ensuring equal opportunities of progress for every citizen.

The meeting was briefed about the recently held special examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS).

It was informed that 15,000 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 3,500 belonged to Balochistan. The examination has over 60 seats reserved in quota for Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, his secretary, the secretary establishment and the secretary Federal Public Service Commission.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023