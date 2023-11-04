DAWN.COM Logo

TLP to hold ‘million’ march in Islamabad tomorrow

Kalbe Ali Published November 4, 2023 Updated November 4, 2023 10:25am

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced that it will hold ‘Al-Aqsa Million March’ in the capital on Sunday to condemn the ongoing genocide being committed by Israel in Gaza. The march will start from Faizabad and culminate at D-Chowk, Addressing a news conference, TLP’s Naib Emir Syed Zaheerul Hassan Bukhari said the Palestinian issue was not any other regional crisis but a problem of the Muslim Ummah.

“But the entire Muslim Ummah is playing the role of a silent spectator on the issue of Palestine,” the TLP leader said, adding that protection of Al-Aqsa Mosque was the responsibility of the entire Muslim world.

Mr Bukhari said Israel was conspiring to demolish the Al-Aqsa Mosque and that Muslims would resist the nefarious designs of the Zionists.

Central Moderator Allama Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, KPK Emir Shafiq Amini, North Punjab Emir Syed Inayatul Haq Sultanpuri and Central Legal Adviser Chaudhry Rizwan Ahmed Safi were also present at the news conference.

They said the international community should play a role in bringing peace to the Middle East by recognising Palestine as an independent state and stopping the ongoing terrorism against civilians of Gaza.

Syed Zaheerul Hassan Bukhari said Palestine was an invaluable living heritage for all mankind, and the protection of historic sites was important for the whole world.

The TLP leaders demanded that Israel be declared a terrorist country and that Pakistan, the United Nations, the OIC and other Islamic countries should make arrangements for supplying food and medicine to the besieged Palestinians on an emergency basis.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2023

